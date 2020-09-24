Idoani, Idogun, Afon, Imeri to become a separate LGA in my second term – Akeredolu

Kindly Share This Story:

To commission Ifon Teaching Hospital October 3rd

How Akeredolu restored power supply to my territory after years of darkness – Olufon of Ifon

Poverty and under-development may not cease booming until the local council administrative system in Nigeria is reformed for service delivery, the Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has said.

Speaking when his campaign train visited the Ose Local Government Area of the State in continuation of his bid to re-occupy Alagbaka, the state’s seat of power, Akeredolu promised to join other progressives across the nation to ensure that the country’s laws and institutions are restructured to empower local government system for more service delivery.

Governorship election holds in Ondo State on October 10 with Akeredolu running on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Addressing the Alani of Idoani, Oba Major General Olufemi Olutoye (Rtd) and his chiefs in his palace, Akeredolu promised that aside reforming the state local government system towards service delivery, Imeri, Idogun, Afon and Idoani will become a separate local government from the present Ose LGA if he gets re-elected.

Urging the people of the four communities to vote for him, the Governor said he has an unfinished business geared towards development and transformation of the State, hence, the need for him to return to power for another term of four years.

“I have traveled to virtually all major countries in the world. I have been to Britain, Spain, United States of America and Canada, Ireland, India, Germany, France, and other western and semi-western countries.

“I saw their local government system; they’re very organized and planned to fastrack development. By the grace of God, I will join other progressives to bring about positive change to local government system in Nigeria.

“We will continue to struggle and achieve nothing if we do not strengthen our local government system. The major development is in the grassroots. By the grace of God, I will create another local government from Ose comprising Idoani, Idogun, Afon and Imeri, to be named Ireakari Local Council, if you all vote for me to return to office on October 10th” Akeredolu said.

The governor also visited the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Adegoke Adeusi in his palace where he promised to return to the town on October 3rd to commission the Teaching Hospital built by his administration in the community.

Akeredolu said “when i came here for campaign in 2016, you asked for a general hospital, but we gave you a teaching hospital. I will be back here October 3rd to commission your teaching Hospital”

Oba Adeusi commended Akeredolu for assisting his community to restore electricity supply to the town after years of darkness.

“The Benin Electricity Distribution Company disconnected Ifon because of our huge debt but I am pleased fo inform the general public that Governor Akeredolu was the one who personally paid the debts before we could have light in our town after years of darkness.

“The people of Ifon are not ingrates, we do not betray our benefactors. Health is wealth. You gave us a standard teaching hospital. You tarred our roads. You restored our light. You are a man of honour and integrity. We want to assure you of our total support. Your victory here on October 10th shall be total” Oba Adeusi, declared.

The Director-General of the Akeredolu/Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation, Rt. Hon. Victor Olabimtan urged the people of Ifon not to be deceived by what he described as a “satanic” attempt of the opposition to pitch the people of Owo against Ose, stating that Akeredolu is a man who does not discriminate.

