I’ll be alive to complete my tenure – Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, of Ondo State, has resumed work officially after a month’s medical vacation abroad.

Akeredolu who thanked Nigerians for their ceaseless prayers for his recovery assured them that he will be alive to complete for his full tenure in office.

The Speaker of the state House of Assembly,Rt Hon. Olamide Oladiji, confirmed the resumption of the governor for duty office in Akure, the state capital.

Oladiji said that the governor has forwarded a letter of his resumption from medical vacation to the assembly.

He noted that the governor’s action is in line with Section 190(1)of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

” The letter which was received today during the Parliamentary meeting of the House, the governor resumed duty today, Friday, 8th September,2023.

Oladiji who expressed appreciation to God for bringing the Governor back home hail and hearty, said the entire people of Ondo State are glad to see him back in office.

Recall that in the Governor’s letter of 4th June,2023, he informed the assembly of proceeding on medical leave and later extended it on 4th July,2023.

Meanwhile, the governor, held a stakeholders meeting with members of his state executive council, party chieftains and members of the state House of Assembly.

At the meeting held at his lbadan, Oyo state residence, the governor, formally handed over his resumption letter to the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olamide, and also provided a copy to the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who was in attendance.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, quoted the governor to have said that ”I came back yesterday, and as you know, it was a long journey. I decided that I must meet with you today. God has answered our prayers, and we give Him all the glory.”

“I can assure you that our return is to the glory of God and the prayers of all of you here, and those who wished us well, I thank you very much.

“God has done what the majority of our people wanted. The majority of our people here knelt down and prayed for our return, and we have returned.

“So, because we had to land here in Ibadan first, I said I have to meet with House of Assembly members here. We are here, and we are back. I am back, and by the grace of God, I will be alive to complete for my full tenure in office.

“I want to tell you that I am back, and I will resume work immediately. This is my letter of resumption.”

The Speaker, speaking on behalf of the lawmakers, expressed gratitude for the safe return of the Governor, stating that the Governor’s return to the country is a prayer answered.

Governor Akeredolu, while meeting with members of the State Executive Council, informed them that he had presented his letter of resumption to the Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

He thanked the Executive Council members for their prayers and the good work they had carried out while he was away on medical vacation.

”We are now back, and we give God all the glory. I have to let members of the House of Assembly know first that we have returned.

“As of today, I’m back as Governor of Ondo State. We thank God that I am alive and here. It’s your prayers that have kept us here. The office of the governor has resumed full work.”

The governor thanked the people of the State for their ceaseless prayers and support during his recovery process.

Akeredolu also held meetings with members of the National Assembly, including Senator representing Ondo North, Senator Jide Ipinsagba; Members of the House of Representatives representing Owo/Ose, Hon. Timehin Adelegbe; Ilaje/Ese-Odo, Hon. Donald Ojogo, Idanre/Ifedore, Hon. Festus Akingbaso; Okitipupa/Irele, Hon. Jimi Odimayo and Akoko South West/South East, Hon. Gboyega Adefarati.

The wife of the Governor, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, also joined the governor to receive the FOWOSO members.

Stakeholders present at the meeting included members of the State House of Assembly, led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Oladiji Olamide; Members of the State Executive Council, led by the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa; National Assembly members; led by Senator Jide Ipinsagba; and Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) State Working Committee, led by the Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin.

Others include Youth groups, led by the Ondo APC Youth Leader, Comrade Olawande Ayo Wisdom; Former Local Government Chairmen, led by Hon. Augustine Ogbesetore; and members of the Foundation of Wives of Ondo State Officials (FOWOSO).