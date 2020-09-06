I will make Oshiomhole irrelevant in Edo – Obaseki

Kindly Share This Story:

…Denies Rift with Ize- Iyamu

BY GABRIEL ENOGHOLASE

CANDIDATE of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) for the September 19, 2020 Governorship election in Edo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki has vowed to make his predecessor and former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, politically irrelevant.

Obaseki disclosed this weekend when the PDP Campaign rally berthed in Ward 8 and 10 at Edaiken market in Egor Local Government Area of the State

The PDP Candidate declared that the battle over who wins the forthcoming election in the State was between him and Oshiomhole, saying that he does not have any quarrel with the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

“We had democracy in 1999, a Child that was born 22 years ago, is the child not old enough to be a man by now? This democracy will continue and even beyond us by the grace of God.

“You came and do your own and another comes, allow him to play his own part and leave. That man is very dangerous.

“He knows the right thing. See the party they put him, he destroyed it… This fight is between me and Oshiomhole. The fight is not between me and Ize-Iyamu.

“We will bury Oshiomhole politically. We have retired him and on September 19, we will bury him politically”, he boasted.

The governor stated that he was constrained to speak up due to misinformation in the public over his frosty relationship with his predecessor.

The PDP candidate whose first tenure in office will elapse on September 19, 2020, also reversed the sale of lock up shops at Edaiken market to friends of the former governor at the cost of N1 million and made gave out the shops at highly subsidized rate, pitted him against the former Labour Leader.

According to him, “He (Oshiomhole) sold the market for N1 million. He said that I cannot be be a governor. Is he God? Are we fools?”.

Addressing PDP members and supporters at the rally, Edo State deputy Governor, Hon. Philip Shaibu, emphasized that government was about building institutions and not individuals.

“As a Comrade, Government will come and go, but institution will remain”.

He also said that he will defeat Oshiomhole in gubernatorial election including his Ward 10 in Etsako West Local Government Area of the State.

