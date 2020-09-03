How Blaisebeatz made ‘PAMI’ with Wizkid, Omah Lay, Adekunle Gold for DJ Tunez

Kindly Share This Story:

The love of afro songs worldwide is steadily on the rise and songs like ‘PAMI’, recently created by three of the bests afro sound artistes in Nigeria, including Blaisebeatz (real name Marcel Akunwata) is an example of what is responsible for the rise.

The main reason why we can talk so much about ‘PAMI’ and afro sound is how Blaisebeatz made it.

It was learned that ‘PAMI’ was just an instrumental made from the rhythm of good kicks and the complements of a good afro sound. Somehow, and with grace, Wizkid heard it, loved it and vibed to it.

Blaisebeatz says: “We recorded the whole song. Later Starboy Entertainment made a resolution to drop a song for DJ TUNEZ and decided to diversify the content’s richness by letting Omah Lay and Adekunle Gold come on it.

“Then Wizkid mastered the whole project and released it and we thank God the listeners all around the world accepted the song and now we have made a mere instrumental into a hit.”

Born Marcel Akunwata, a native of Anambra State that grew up in Niger State, Blaisebeatz is a graduate of Statistics from the Federal University of Technology, Minna.

He started out as “Larryblaise” playing instruments in church and in a live band, majorly in the northern part of Nigeria in 2004, before he ventured into production in 2006, then changing his brand name to “Blaisebeatz” a few years after.

He went fully into production and set up his personal studio during his university days at FUT Minna, where he won a number of awards and got a lot of production credits for artistes.

The talented music maker had been around, but wasn’t noticed when he made Jumabee – I Miss Good Music ft Sound Sultan, Banky W, Niyola; Soft – Imagine, Attitude – Nkechi, Spyz— bless me.

He also produced three tracks off LAX’s debut album “RASAKING”— Money; Wussup ft Duncan Mighty; Slow whine ft Maleek Berry, among.

Top Nigerian songs produced by Blaisebeatz are: Dj Tunez ft Wizkid X Omalay and Adekunle Gold-PAMI; Tekno-Suru; Skiibi-Omaema; Irene Ntale- Nyamba; Jaybreeze X Wande Coal X Tiwa Savage -Eh oh Ah; Kingperry-My Darling; Ceeza Milli- Fa ya; StarboyTerri- Kill man, and Adekunle Gold- Something Different.

Besides music, Blaisebeatz is also good at painting.

The beat makers’ upward trajectory promises to continue in 2020, as he already produced a lot of songs yet to be released with major acts like Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Tekno, Reekado Banks, DJ Neptune, Alpha P and others.

