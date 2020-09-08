Gunmen kill policeman, injure four others in Abia

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

Gunmen, on Tuesday, killed a policeman while four others sustained injuries following an attack on them in Ohafia council area of Abia State.

Vanguard gathered that the gunmen suspected to be about 12 attacked five police officers at a bus stop at Okagwe Junction, Ohafia, during a heavy downpour in the early hours of Monday, September 7, 2020.

The five policemen reportedly went on a ‘pin down operation’ in the area when the gunmen struck. In the ensuing gunfire, a policeman was shot dead while the gunmen escaped with bullet injuries.

The injured policemen are said to be receiving medical attention at an undisclosed hospital in the state.

As at the time of this report, efforts to get the reaction of the State Commissioner of Police, Mrs Janet Agbede, was unsuccessful as her mobile number was unavailable. However, a senior police officer in the state command confirmed the incident.

Meanwhile, Abia state government in a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, disclosed that the government in conjunction with the security agencies is currently investigating the incident.

The statement urged medical facilities in the state to report any patient with gunshot injuries to the nearest police station or the relevant Transition Council Chairman.

It also advised law-abiding residents to go about their normal duties without fear as the government has taken measures to protect them as well as arrest the fleeing gunmen.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the late gallant officer who lost his life in the course of service to fatherland. In the same vein, we pray for the quick recovery of the injured,” the statement read in part.

