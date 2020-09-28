GENERATIONAL WEALTH: The 10 Commandments of Solid Wealth.

Kindly Share This Story:

The 10 Commandments of Solid Wealth.

By Grace Agada

If you don’t have inner wealth you are never going to make outer wealth; Wealth is internal before it is external

The world is full of wealth that is liquid and gaseous in nature. This wealth is all the form of wealth that breaks under the weight of a pandemic; it is temporal and can disappear in difficult times.

This kind of wealth is the most common type of wealth in the world. It is common because it is fast and easy. The reason it is fast is that it is based on the acquisition of a disappearing asset like money. Any amount of money can be stolen, lost or destroyed. Money is not solid wealth. Solid wealth is wealth that is focused on becoming a certain kind of person with the ability to produce money at will. It is the wealth that is irreversible and cannot be stolen, lost or destroyed. Solid wealth is an ever-appreciating asset.

The difference between solid wealth and other forms of wealth is like the difference between the owner of a mango tree and the person who buys mangoes. While it takes time to plant, nurture and grow a mango tree. It takes little time to buy mangoes. Similarly, while it takes a few minutes to eat up a few mangoes. It takes a longer time to finish the mangoes on a mango tree. Even when the mangoes on a mango tree are exhausted, the tree has the capacity to reproduce mangoes. Solid wealth is, thus not about money-Mangoes, but about becoming the person that produces money at will – The Mango Tree.

When you develop the capacity to produce money, you become a wealth tree and your wealth is free from evaporation. Perhaps you want to create this kind of wealth.

The goal of today’s article is to show you how you can do that. So how then can you create Solid Wealth?

So, what then are these ten commandments. Below I discuss the first three.

The first commandment is thou shall have a Wealthy Mindset. A wealthy mindset is a mindset that has four attributes. The first is the attribute of abundance. The second is the attribute of possibilities. The third is the attribute of a long-term perspective. And the fourth is the attribute of Value.

People with solid wealth have a wealthy mindset and bring enormous value to the world. They create their wealth by offering value in exchange for money. The money they have is a reward for the value they provide.

People without value create liquid or gaseous wealth. They are entitled. Have a scarcity mentality. Are limited in their possibilities and have a short-term perspective to wealth. To develop a wealthy mindset, you must renew your mind with three critical raw materials. First, you need the right knowledge. Next, you need the right experience. And the next you need the right personal environment. A personal environment, in this case, is the environment you deliberately create to shield you from the toxicity of the external environment. When you create a healthy personal environment, you create a fertile ground for solid wealth to grow.

The second commandment is thou shall create wealthy Ideas. Ideas are a collection of thoughts that form a new body of knowledge. They are the raw material for innovation, inventions, products, and services. Ideas are like the seed you need to grow into a wealth tree.

To create wealthy ideas, you need three things. First is the ability to read and research. Second is the ability to understand what you have read in the context that supports wealth. The third is the ability to draw your own conclusions from what you understand. With the right knowledge, perspective and conclusions you can create great ideas that lead to wealth. Without great ideas, it is hard for you to create solid wealth.

The third commandment is thou shall add Value. Ideas in its raw form do not create wealth. It is just a seed. And just like any other seed, it needs to be cultivated to produce fruits.

To cultivate an idea, you need to add value. Adding value means converting ideas from its latent state to a state that produces value. To add value to ideas you need three things. First, you need to know who an idea is meant for. That is who will benefit the most from your idea. Second, you need to find out what matters the most to these people and what they are willing and able to pay for. Third, you need to know how to reach these people and market your idea in ways that inspire the right action.

Not all ideas are wealthy ideas. To find wealthy ideas you need to focus on five areas. The first is Movement. Human beings by nature want to move from one place to another. They move to expand opportunities, acquire new territories and have new experiences. Any idea that Increases the speed and ease of human and cargo movement has the potential for solid wealth.

The second area is the areas of Transactions. Human beings since history exchange cash, goods, and services. They do so because no one person or country has all they need. People and countries depend on each other to get what they do not have. This makes inter-person and inter-country transactions important. Ideas that ease and simplify transactions between humans have the potential for creating solid wealth.

The third area is Communication. Human beings have the innate desire to relate with one another. Deep inside our DNA is the community and relationship spirit. Thus, any idea that speeds up communication, intimacy and the interactions between people has the potential for creating solid wealth.

The Fourth area is Survival. Survival is the ability to live in a dignified human way. It is the most powerful human instinct in the world. Ideas that help people thrive and live with human dignity have the potential for solid wealth.

The Fifth area is Human development. Every human being wants to grow and become a better person. Deep in every human being is the desire to understand themselves, their source, the world, other human beings, plants, and animals. This makes human development fundamental to human nature. Ideas that help people discover themselves, understand their source, discover diseases, plants, and animals, are ideas with great potential for solid wealth. These are the five areas with the greatest potential for solid wealth.

Creating wealth that stands the test of time is not about money but about becoming a human asset with certain abilities that naturally reproduce money.

In the face of crises, all other wealth will fail only solid wealth will stand the test of time.

