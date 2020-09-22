Fuel, Electricity Hike: NEC ratifies Sept 28 protest

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE National Executive Council, NEC, of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, on Tuesday ratified the decision of the Congress to embark on a nationwide protest on September 28.

The planned protest was to compel the Federal Government to reverse the recent increase in prices of fuel and electricity tariff.

NEC at the meeting held at Labour House Abuja condemned the timing of the increment and also advised the Federal Government to put the nation’s refineries into operations by revamping them with immediate effect.

Speaking after the NEC, President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba warned that failure to meet the demands would compel workers to go ahead with their protest on the said date.

Recall that the NLC had on Wednesday last week after State Working Council, SWC, meeting threatened to shut down the economy if the federal government refused to reverse the recent hike in petrol price and electricity tariff on or before September 28.

The threat came after the Trade Union Congress, TUC, had given a seven-day ultimatum to the government to revert back to the old prices of petroleum pump price and the electricity tariff.

