Fuel, electricity hike: CUPP begins mobilisation for mass action

By Gabriel Olawale

The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has commenced mobilisation of organised groups for mass action against the recent “two most painful anti-people’s actions of All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government’s increment in electricity tariff and pump price of fuel”.

CUPP Head of Human Mobilisation Unit/Action Alliance National Chairman, Mr. Kenneth Udeze, said that they have begun to reach out to key labour, civil society, political, ethnic, religious and organised groups.

Udeze said: “These patriotic efforts are geared towards convincing these organisations on the need for national civil action to protest and resist the increasing anti-people’s policies, especially the painful increase in fuel pump price and electricity tariff, coupled with the growing corruption and insecurity that have taken over Nigeria.

“If the consultations yield a positive result, the CUPP Human Mobilisation Unit will be announcing a date for a civil action in collaboration with these organised groups.”

