Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has commenced mobilisation of organised groups for mass action against the recent “two most painful anti-people’s actions of All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government’s increment in electricity tariff and pump price of fuel”.

CUPP Head of Human Mobilisation Unit/Action Alliance National Chairman, Mr. Kenneth Udeze, said that they have begun to reach out to key labour, civil society, political, ethnic, religious and organised groups.

ALSO READ:

Udeze said: “These patriotic efforts are geared towards convincing these organisations on the need for national civil action to protest and resist the increasing anti-people’s policies, especially the painful increase in fuel pump price and electricity tariff, coupled with the growing corruption and insecurity that have taken over Nigeria.

“If the consultations yield a positive result, the CUPP Human Mobilisation Unit will be announcing a date for a civil action in collaboration with these organised groups.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: