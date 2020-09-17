Fuel crisis looms in FCT, North, as PTD orders drivers to halt lifting of products

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Petroleum Tanker Drivers, PTD, yesterday, ordered immediate stoppage of distribution of petroleum products from Lagos to the northern part of the country till further notice.

PTD, in a statement by its National Chairman, Otunba Salimon Oladiti, explained that the action became necessary, following shut out of heavy trucks, including tankers, from all the link roads in Minna, Niger State, by the state government effective midnight, September 15, 2020.

Oladiti said: ‘’We want to use this medium to inform the general public that from tomorrow, (today) our members will not be lifting products from Lagos to the northern part of the country because Niger State government has shut out heavy duty trucks, including tankers, from passing through the state.

‘’The only alternative road, Bida-Agai-Lapai-Lambata road, is not motorable. In fact, this road is a death trap. When we got wind of the plan of Niger State government to shut the roads about some weeks ago, I spoke to the Minister of Works through one of his aides and he assured that the ministry would do palliative and remedial works on the road.

‘’Unfortunately, over two weeks after our discussion, nothing has been done on the roads. As leaders, we have to do the needful and protect the lives of our members from avoidable accidents and attacks from hoodlums.

‘’So, starting from tomorrow, September 17, 2020, our members will not be lifting products from Lagos to the northern part of the country. Until the federal government makes the alternative road motorable, our members will not resume lifting of products to the northern part of the country.

‘’In the letter to our state chairman, the Niger State government, through its Ministry of Transport, dated September 9, 2020, by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Abdullahi U. Imam, informed us about its decision to shut out all heavy trucks from passing through the link and major roads in the state from Tuesday.’’

The letter read: “You are aware of efforts of Niger State government to rehabilitate Minna-Bida road and major roads leading to Minna.

‘These efforts have largely been frustrated because of the heavy presence of heavy trucks plying these roads.”

