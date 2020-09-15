Friends with Benefits: 4 indications that you are in the mix

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sherifat Lawal

Have you ever ended up being just friends with benefits when you thought or hoped the relationship was something more?

Wondering what ‘friends with benefit’ means?

Friends with benefits (FWB) is a relationship in which there is a casual sexual connection between two people, one in which two people are physically intimate with one another, yet they’re not committed to each other in any way.

Well, if you’re operating in that grey area where you aren’t really sure, sometimes it’s best to muster up the courage and just ask your partner the key question: ‘what’s going on’.

If the feeling is mutual, it is no problem but in some cases, the other party thinks they are dating.

To avoid touching stories, vividly examine that relationship, here are four tips that can help you arrive at a conclusion of what you may be in for

All your hang out are inside the house

If he is rather overly comfortable about your hangouts being indoors, you may be looking at an FWB relationship.

It is rather safe inside where you won’t have to run into anyone he knows or anyone he doesn’t want you to meet.

If a guy is hiding you, then he’s definitely not envisioning a future with you.

Hence, if he’s not taking you out to dinner or on real dates, then most likely, you’re no more than a hookup.

He is more sexual than substantive

If your hangouts consist mostly of sex rather than, say, talking about your childhoods or going for long walks in the park wondering what to name your future children, then yeah, you are probably just a hookup.

An FWB is almost always unlabeled. And one or both of you like it that way. If you’re in a sexually active relationship, and you haven’t mutually agreed that you are in a relationship.

If he makes you feel guilty when you don’t want to have sex then a relationship is not on his mind.

You may go days or weeks without talking to each other

Usually, FWB always comes with no strings attached, you only remember each other when there is the need for some sexual intimacy.

While it may not be true for both parties, at least one of the parties feels that way.

You never know how to describe your relationship

That awkward moment when you bump into a friend you didn’t plan to meet and she asks you if that is your boyfriend and you don’t know what to say because you both never really talked about it.

You are in the mix of FWB relationship.

