Flood:Ereyitomi urges constituents to take NIHSA,NIMET warning serious

The member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has warned residents in Warri Federal constituency to be at alert and move to higher land in order to be safe from the predicted flood by the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency, NIHSA and the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NIMET warning of anticipated flood across 28 States as well as over 102 Local government areas in Nigeria, which Delta state and three Warri LGAs are among

Ereyitomi gave the caution recently as the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA also added their caution to that of the NISHA and NIMET, he called on all his esteem constituents residing in flood prone communities under Warri South, Warri North and Warri South-West LGAs to as a matter of urgency watch out for the flood and evacuate their properties to higher place for safety.

Ereyitomi while urging them to relocate assured of prevailing on the NEMA and other relevant government agencies to come to their aid with relevant assistance from government.

The lawmaker enjoined his Warri constituents to be calm as flood is a natural occurrence and won’t be severe like previous years, Hon. Ereyitomi reiterated that Warri LGAs are among areas to be water voluminously affected.

Ereyitomi who is also a principle member in the 9th NASS and Deputy Chairman Niger Delta Development Commission , NDDC stressed that welfare and well being of his people is Paramount always and shall do everything possible as sure possibility for their progress as well as improve on good living condition.

Spokesman to Chief Ereyitomi, Amb. Toyin Agbolaya JP hinted that the Warri Reps member is on top of the situation and shall follow it up with topmost zeal.

He urged Warri residents to be hygienically conscious even as flood prediction comes, charged them to always observe COVID 19 protocol of washing of hands, use of face masks and maintaining social distancing in order to be safe.

