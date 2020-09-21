FG picks Lagos to host World Maritime Day

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

The 2020 World Maritime Day, WMD, celebration will hold at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos on Thursday, September 24th, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has said.

In a statement signed by Magdalene Ajani, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation on Monday, this year’s celebration theme is “Sustainable Shipping for Sustainable Planet: The Nigerian Dimension.”

The 2020 World Maritime Day Celebration will be hosted by the Federal Ministry of Transportation in conjunction with the International Maritime Organisation.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Mrs. Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, will grace the event as Special Guest of Honour.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: