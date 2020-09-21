Breaking News
Translate

FG picks Lagos to host World Maritime Day

On 5:19 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

FG picks Lagos to host World Maritime Day

By Dirisu Yakubu

The 2020 World Maritime Day, WMD, celebration will hold at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos on Thursday, September 24th, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has said.

In a statement signed by Magdalene Ajani, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation on Monday, this year’s celebration theme is “Sustainable Shipping for Sustainable Planet: The Nigerian Dimension.”

READ ALSO: Maritime Agencies synergise for safety of waterways, improved transportation

The 2020 World Maritime Day Celebration will be hosted by the Federal Ministry of Transportation in conjunction with the International Maritime Organisation.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Mrs. Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, will grace the event as Special Guest of Honour.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!