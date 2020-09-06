UPDATED: BBNaija 2020: Erica disqualified after faceoff with Laycon, Prince

Kindly Share This Story:

…As Neo gets a strong and final warning following an argument with Vee

By David Royal

Big Brother Naija Housemate, Erica Ngozi Nlewedim has been disqualified from the reality show.

The 26-year-old who has been one of the most controversial housemates in this year’s season was disqualified on Sunday evening after she was found guilty of breaking the house rules even after receiving strong warnings and strikes from Big Brother.

You would recall that drama ensued on Saturday night after the normal night party. During the drama, Erica threatened to kill Laycon outside the house.

Threatening to kill Laycon and claiming she will do anything in her power to make sure Laycon suffers in life contravenes the house rules which state that “housemates should never threaten, intimidate or act violently towards each other.”

On Sunday evening just before the live eviction show, Biggie played the video clips which highlighted all the rules she broke after the party last night.

“Your action demonstrated disrespect for Biggie house rules despite the responsibility as Head of house to lead by example,” Biggie said.

Biggie also queried her for pouring water on the bed and denying Prince access to the head of house lounge.

She was also queried for peeping through the camera window and trying to engage with the production team which is against the house rules.

Housemate Neo was issued a final warning by Biggie for obstructing Vee last night while she tried to leave the room

Biggie said: “Obstructing a housemate and denying her freedom within the big brother house is against the Big Brother rules.

“Your actions were out of line and infringement of the house rules.

“There was a disagreement between Vee and yourself, Vee clearly chose to leave the room and you denied her that choice.

“Your action provoked Vee. You have been issued a strong and final warning.”

While Vee was warned for dragging Neo’s shirt.

