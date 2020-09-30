Enugu West zone inaugurates renaissance think tank 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

PEOPLES of Enugu West senatorial district have inaugurated a think tank group to re-awaken the consciousness of the people against bad politics and ineffectual representation in the zone.

The group is christened Ise N’Ime Otu – Enugu West Renaissance Movement.

Inaugurating the group in Enugu, the National Coordinator, Comrade Eneiga Fpi said their membership cut across all professions and student organisations.

He said the group was conceived following the collapse of a people oriented and welfare driven politics in their zone as well as to align their people with the government policies, programmes and activities for the development of the zone.

Fpi explained that the group would establish a bar for minimal performance by elected public officials and at the same time linking up the mass of “our people to the policies, programs and the leadership of the state.”

He insisted that the group was not for political reasons but one that will undertake to see to the domestication, familiarization and implementation of government programs to our people in both the urban and rural areas.

“We resolved to organize and spare no resources, and efforts to restore the dignity of our people and enthrone a new culture of competence, accountable stewardship, responsiveness and efficient representation as well as people’s welfare in our democratic practices.

READ ALSO:

“This resolution gave rise to the establishment of this vehicle of internal political inquest and rectitude called Ise N’Ime Otu Renaissance Movement of Enugu West to champion this course whose time has come,” Fpi said.

One of the founding members , Mr Peter Aja said the group was not founded to attack anybody or government, but that the people can no longer stand on the fence and watch their future eroded.

“Anything that is going to affect the people of Enugu west senatorial zone will be critically securitized and heavily criticised no matter whose ox is gored because ideas rule the society,” Aja ststed.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: