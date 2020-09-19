Edo Decides: Photos, Video Live Updates

Kindly Share This Story:

As at 9.22am, voting is yet to commence at polling unit 003 and 004, ward 1, Oredo LGA, as polling officials are still setting up while voters confirm their names from the voters register.

Etasko West. PU 010 Ward 11: A list of eligible voters for the PU. PHOTO: POltormentor/TwitterPolling unit 003 at ward 1, Oredo LGA. 9.30am, electoral officials addressing voters on guidelines as voting is still yet to commence.

Video Credit: Yiaga/Twitter

As at 8.55 am at Emokpae primary school polling unit 28, the first voter is yet to cast his/her vote.

As at 7.30 am, polling officials were present at 39% of polling units across Edo State according to Yiaga Parallel Vote Tabulation report from citizen observers.

Accreditation and voting commenced at PU 02, Imaguero College II, Ward 11 in Edo State. Polling officials implementing safety guidelines.

