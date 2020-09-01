Ede Poly, M8 Global KNOW Network sign MoU to implement Open Distance and e-learning

Kindly Share This Story:

Following the approval granted by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) for the implementation of National E-learning Strategic Plan for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions, the Federal Polytechnic, Ede has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with M8 Global KNOW Network for the deployment of technological services for Open Distance and E-learning (ODeL).

The approval, which was granted on August 12, 2020, also included distance learning programme.

Rector of the institution, Dr John Taiwo Adekolawole, has lauded the initiative, adding that the MOU would go a long way to make the distance learning programme recently approved for the institution more functional.

Adekolawole added that one of the integral objectives of his administration was to increase accessibility to qualitative and affordable education to every stratum of societal structure in Nigeria.

He explained that technical education remains the best way to go in the quest for a productive economy and sustainable development.

According to a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Mr Sola Lawal, the signing of the MoU would strengthen the development of ICT infrastructure, deployment of technological services for Open Distance and E-learning (ODeL), industry linkage, as well as training of staff and students.

The statement explained that the institution having successfully piloted ODeL through the Tertiary Institutions E-learning Resource (TIER) Project with M8 Global in the 2014/2015 academic session has contributed immensely to the adoption by TVET institutions as approved by NBTE.

Ede Polytechnic has demonstrated that it is fully prepared for immediate commencement having been ICT-driven in learning and scientific transformation of minds for critical thinking.

Furthermore, according to the statement, the recent transformation in critical infrastructural projects at the polytechnic is a sure signal of its readiness to train youths to be innovative according to global standards for the subsequent development and growth of the nation.

