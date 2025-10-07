No extension of Oct 10 deadline for admission, UI tells open, distance learning candidates

University of Ibadan

By Adeola Badru

The University of Ibadan (UI) has said there will be no extension to the admission deadline for candidates seeking entry into its Open, Distance and e-Learning (ODeL) undergraduate programmes.

The university stated that the special admission window will close by midnight on Friday, October 10 2025, and urged applicants to complete all requirements before the date.

In a statement signed by the Director of the Distance Learning Centre (DLC), Professor Babatunde Omobowale, on Tuesday, the institution explained that the ODeL system was designed to make higher education more flexible and accessible to a wider range of learners.

Professor Omobowale said the initiative offered opportunities to qualified candidates unable to secure placement through conventional university admissions, and also accommodates those who need study options that can be combined with work or other commitments.

He disclosed that matriculation for the new set of ODeL students has been scheduled for Saturday, October 30, 2025, at the University of Ibadan International Conference Centre.

According to him, the ceremony formally admits new students into the university’s academic community.

The event, he added, will include a special session where three First-Class graduates from the inaugural ODeL cohort are expected to share their experiences.

They are Mr. Olalekan Akolade Abass, who studied Computer Science; Mr Akindubi Jelili Babatunde, who graduated in Psychology; and Mr Okoye Mark, who earned a degree in Political Science.

The university said the ODeL programmes are open to applicants with five relevant O’Level credits in one sitting or six credits in two sittings.

Available programmes under the scheme span disciplines in the sciences, social sciences, and humanities, including Computer Science, Statistics, Economics, Sociology, Psychology, Political Science, Philosophy and Public Affairs, Communication and Language Arts, English, Social Work, Educational Management, Guidance and Counselling, and Library and Information Studies.

The university, however, reminded all applicants to complete their registration through the official portal at https://modeofstudy.ui.edu.ng before the final deadline of midnight on Friday, October 10, 2025.