Divorce finalisation excites American singer Keyshia Cole

American singer and songwriter Keyshia Cole has expressed excitement over her divorce finalisation with her husband Daniel Gibson after three years.

The renowned singer, who took to her Instagram page @keyshiacole to the announce the new development, said that she was so happy that the long awaited divorce approval had finally come to an end, adding that weight have been lifted from both heads

“I’m so damn happy my divorce is FINALLY, FINAL!!! This is not a SHADE POST PROMISE! Just a genuinely happy post, that that weight is lifted from over both our heads #PARTY IN #MALIBU,” she wrote.

According to legal documents, the duo have officially settled their divorce and have agreed to cover the costs of parenting their 10-year-old son while he is living with each of them.

The legal document also stated that both of them agreed to no child support or spousal support in divorce settlement.

Also, the ex-couple agreed not to say anything bad about the other parent or their family members.

“The Court finds that both parties waives any right to current spousal support.

“No court shall have jurisdiction to order any spousal support for either party at any time.

“The couple also agreed to no child support or spousal support in divorce agreement

“The parties shall have joint custody of the minor child (10-year-old Daniel Gibson Jr.)” and each has agreed to not receiving any child support.

“Each party is ordered to support the minor child while the child is residing with that Party and current child support is set at zero.

“Equally share the cost of the minor child’s tuition and aII such cost shall be timely paid directly to the minor’s school.

“The ex-couple agreed to split other things like birthday parties, and “shall meet and confer on any other expenses for the minor child.” In the end, all expenses shall be shared equally.

“The Parties shall have joint custody of the minor child,” settlement reads.

The duo have also agreed that both parents were not to disparage the other parent or the other parent’s family members in the hearing of the child.

They added that both would not otherwise discourage the child from spending time with the other parent.

According to the divorce agreement, they went as far as putting in a clause in case they decided to get back together.

“Any reconciliation between the parties shall not cancel, terminate‚ modify or waive any provisions of this Judgment unless the Parties so agree in writing.

“Nothing in this subsection shall be construed to waive either Party’s rights in community property accrued after a reconciliation,” the settlement added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Cole had filed for divorce in September 2017, citing irreconcilable differences for the split.

She also listed the date of separation as Oct. 31, 2014, after their wedding in 2011.(NAN)

