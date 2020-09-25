Dell Technologies partner with other giants to launch centre in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

Dell Technologies has partnered with other global giants to establish a Tech Experience Centre, an ambitious technology project that will bridge the gap to cutting-edge technologies for millions, in Nigeria.

Nicholas Travers, Dell Technologies Director, Central and West Africa, said in a statement that the project, expected to be launched on Oct. 1, would save huge costs and capital flight while also boosting technology adoption in Nigeria.

Travers hailed TD Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa’s foremost tech, lifestyle and solutions distributor, for the landmark initiative

“We believe the Tech Experience Centre will help reduce the decision making cycle and save huge costs and time of traveling to locations outside our continent to visit and experience these technologies at work.

‘‘This is a fantastic initiative by TD Africa, perhaps the first of its kind in the region and we are proud to be part of it,” he said.

According to him, the project will go a long way in helping Dell Technologies showcase its suite of cutting-edge technologies.

‘‘The launch of the Experience Centre will support the growth of technology in Nigeria and the West African region.

“Also, it provides a fantastic platform for Dell Technologies to showcase the very many technologies we offer,” Travers said.

He said that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami, is expected to commission the Tech Experience Centre, the first of its kind in Africa.

Travers said that the centre marked the first time global tech giants would come together to establish their respective experience centres under one roof to create a truly immersive and rich experience of latest technologies in action.

