Defection looms in Abia PDP over marginalization

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, stakeholders in Abia State have threatened to dump the party for the All Progressives Congress, APC, following their alleged marginalization by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

The stakeholders who claimed that they worked for the election of Governor Ikpeazu both at the wards, local government and state levels alleged that after the election, they were sidelined, while those who did not contribute anything were given political appointments.

Besides, the aggrieved PDP members claimed that when they voice out and protest in speech or writing, they were either intimidated, arrested or detained on the orders of the Governor.

One of the stakeholders who spoke to Vanguard on the condition of anonymity alleged that majority of the party members from Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of the state were very bitter and will do everything to ensure that APC wins 2023 elections there.

The source alleged that appointment in the area council was lopsided as key positions (Chief of Staff and commissioner position), were given to persons from the same village.

ALSO READ: Huesca forward Omoruyi raring for bright La Liga start

The source further said that the aggrieved PDP stakeholders have decided to join the former chieftain and governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Dr Alex Otti to the APC to ensure that PDP would not win elections in the state in 2023.

Dr Otti, who was seen as the major opposition in Abia State, dumped APGA last month and has allegedly started regrouping the opposition elements for the APC ahead of the 2023 elections.

According to the PDP chieftain, “Many PDP Stakeholders across Abia State are not happy with the way they are being marginalised.

They have perfected plans to dump PDP with their structures and supporters.

“They are decamping to the main opposition party in the State, the APC. Their major anger is that those currently holding political appointments are not the very people that worked for the Governor and PDP at wards, LGAs and State levels.

“When they voice out and protest in speech or writing, they are either intimidated, arrested or detained in Afra Prisons by the Governor. In Isiala Ngwa South LGA, some stakeholders are very bitter and will do everything to ensure that APC wins 2023 elections there.

“Their anger is that appointments are lopsided, key positions are in one village( Chief of Staff and commissioner position), while other areas are open without anyone(including major key players) holding any position.

“In the same LGA also, some major stakeholders are very bitter on the outcome of Local Government congress of the party. The party structure was taken away from the leaders. Few persons serving in the State Exco and Federal House Member hijacked the process.

“Currently, the aggrieved leaders have bluntly refused to attend any meeting or political gathering in the LGA. It’s in same LGA that Dr Alex Otti came from. These leaders did not allow Dr Otti to win any election in Isiala Ngwa South LGA in 2015 and 2019. From what is going on currently, APC stands a chance to celebrate home in 2023.

“The aggrieved leaders insist that those who risked their lives during the election should be those to be compensated first and not those who worked against the party and the Governor.

“They maintained that over 90% of those holding political appointments in the state failed elections in their pooling units. Some were not seen at all on election day or during rallies.

“No single leader of PDP extraction from the community where Alex Otti came from, is holding a political appointment in the present administration in Abia State. The Community is controlled by PDP. This Community did not allow Dr Otti and his former APGA to win any election there in 2015 and 2019.

“The Community has some notable Intellectuals who are grounded in political intrigues. They know how elections are won and lost in their community. Dr Otti lost all elections there in 2015 and 2019. Currently, nobody is holding any political appointments from there, capable of sustaining their victories in 2015 and 2019.”

When the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Enyinnaya Appolos was contacted for reaction, he said it was the party leadership that was in the position to react to the allegation.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: