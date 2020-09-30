Davido speaks about his mother, says he sees her in Chioma his lover

Kindly Share This Story:

David Adedeji Adeleke, better known as Davido has revealed that he sees his mother in Chioma his lover.

The American-born Nigerian singer, songwriter, record producer and multiple award-winning artiste who made the revelation in an interview with Ebuka on Bounce Radio live Wednesday stated that he was about 10 or 11 years old when his mother died of cardiac arrest on his father’s birthday.

He said “I was about 10 to 11 years old when she died. She died on my father’s birthday. Honestly, it was just cardiac arrest. Even if it was going to happen, I would not have known because I was about 10 or 11 years old. She was not really sick. She used to get sick once in a while but it was nothing serious.

“I often say that I see my mother in Chioma. I did not grow up with my mother. I can hardly remember what happened when I was that young.”

The singer noted that if his mother was still alive, he would have bought her so many diamonds and houses.

“One thing I always wish for is that she should have been alive. I would have bought her a lot of diamonds and houses but she knew that I was going to be great. Every Sunday, there was always a party. My mother was from Benin. I think I am more like my mother; I inherited her agility. She helped so many people that to date, I go to some places and people would tell me what my mother did for them.

“Before my mother died, I was a mummy’s boy because my father was always busy. He was working and always travelling to places like China. I was a mummy’s boy; so, imagine her just being taken from me, my best friend, the only person in the world I loved being taken from me without caution,” Davido said.

Speaking on his wedding plans to his fiancee, Chioma, the singer said that the Coronavirus pandemic spoilt his plans.

He said, “Honestly, Corona messed plans up because it was meant to be in July. I have decided it would be sometime next year. For now, I want her to work on her business while I work on my album and the kids. I want everything to balance first.

He continued, “I have known Chioma for about seven years. We have been dating for about five years. Lati introduced me to Chioma. We went to the same school, Babcock University. We started as friends but I got so used to her and she got so used to me as well. She is a great cook as well.”

Davido further stated that although it has not been easy making the women in his life happy, as a man, he found a way of maintaining balance in his home as he, ‘treats everyone equally.’

“At the end of the day, all my kids are equal. Once I have a kid, everybody is equal. Before I had kids, I was obviously friends (with their mothers). Nothing is perfect. I am not going to say that we do not argue or we do not fight, it happens, but the love that we all have for our kids comes first.

“Imade and her sister talk almost every week. Their mothers ensure that they speak almost every week. Some days ago, Imade was with Ifeanyi in their grandfather’s house. It is not easy, but at the end of the day, as a man, you have to make everybody happy. You just have to be responsible and know what you have to do. Before I engage with anybody I would have known that you are reasonable whether we planned for it or not,” he said.

