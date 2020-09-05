Cross River Senatorial By-Election: Odey picks PDP ticket as Jarigbe kicks 

Kindly Share This Story:

…two persons shot, journalists, delegates teargassed

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Executive Chairman of the Cross River State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, Dr. Stephen Odey has emerged the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party for the October 31 elections.

Odey polled 450 votes to his closest rival, Hon. Jarigbe Agom who scored 90 votes.

However, Agom Jarigbe one of the candidates for the elections has rejected the results saying its a nullity describing the exercise as an illegality

Rt Hon Jarigbe Aģom Jarigbe, said he rejects the result as so many delegates were excluded and said he would take appropriate steps in seeking redress.

Also speaking, the former PDP National Publicity Secretary, Venatius Ikem, Esq, said what transpired was not a true reflection of a party primary because even Hon Jarigbe had to leave when he notices the irregularities.

Ikem, who was also an automatic delegate from Obudu, alleged that some fake delegates were brought in from the back door just as officials from government House and security agents manhandled delegates.

Meanwhile, violence dogged conduct of the primaries as at least one person was shot before the exercise commenced.

Also, delegates and journalists were teargassed and harassed as policemen and security men unleashed mayhem in the by-elections at the Council headquarters in Ogoja

The Cross River State Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists comrade Victor Udu who led the delegation condemned the mayhem that preceded the exercise.

Udu said: “I have not seen anything near this scale before where the security men refuse to recognise anybody even when journalists identified themselves with their tags.

“The security men said they were out on a mission, it’s a shame. It’s despicable that in a Senatorial by-election it could degenerate to this level. It’s indeed unfortunate and a shame to our democracy.

“The policeman pointed a gun at journalists and said every other person is an enemy and immediately opened teargas on us and we scampered for our safety.

“This warning is especially for security agencies. If after this exercise, or during the exercise, I hear or see that my members are being threatened then we will take it up with Nigeria Police”, he said.

Vanguard gathered that two persons were shot during the skirmishes that occurred during the exercise.

Vanguard News Nigeria

