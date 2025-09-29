Cross River PDP returns Venatius Ikem As Chairman, elects other exco members

PDP flags

The Cross River State Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Barr. Venatius Ikem has been reelected for a second term of four.

Venatius Ikem was reelected alongside 38 other members of the State Executives of the party during the 2025 State Congress of the party, held on September 27, 2025, at the Venetian Arena along the Murtala Mohammed Highway, Calabar.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Cross River State, Dr Johnson Alalibo Sinikem, led the electoral commission to observe the State Congress alongside other statutory bodies like the Police, NSCDC and DSS.

In his address to delegates, Chairman of the Electoral Panel for the congress, Hon. Jones Chukwudi, acknowledged the presence of statutory institutions required under electoral guidelines which include, INEC, Police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Department of State Services (DSS).

He said; “For every election, according to the electoral guidelines, there are statutory institutions that must be present. The first is INEC, and INEC is here. The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) is here. Others here present are the Nigerian Police Force, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Department of State Services, and members of the Press, to monitor the processes and make sure that it’s in line with the electoral guidelines.”

He later declared Barr. Venatius Ikem re-elected as State Chairman with 1,541 votes, alongside 38 other members of the SEC.

In his acceptance speech, Barr. Ikem promised that the new executive would focus on rebuilding the party and strengthening its structures ahead of future elections.

“With all the experiences we have gathered and the humility conferred on us today, we pledge to do much better. Moving forward, we are going to challenge some of the issues that bedevilled our last expedition and begin the process of rebuilding in order to put our house together.”

Speaking to journalists after the congress, former governorship candidate of the party, Senator Prof. Sandy Ojang Onor, described the process as a model of transparency.

“All the necessary ingredients for the conduct of elections were present here today. We had a full house of delegates, a proper panel duly certified by the National Working Committee (NWC), statutory institutions in compliance with the electoral guidelines, and everything was done with accountability and transparency.”

He added that the turnout reflected the PDP’s strong presence in the state

“We are glad and happy. You can see that the PDP still has a huge momentum in our state, and the future is very beautiful and promising,” he said.

Also speaking, Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, representing Cross River North Senatorial District, hailed the congress for adhering strictly to the rules, urging the re-elected leadership to prioritize reconciliation within the party.

His words; “I’m impressed that we followed all due processes in accordance with the electoral guidelines for the conduct of congresses. The way forward is for us to work together in order to achieve success in 2027; this would be made easier as soon as the Exco initiates proper reconciliation processes and works as a team.”

Apart from Senators Sandy Onor and Jarigbe Agom, other PDP leaders at the congress were former Deputy Governor of Cross River State, Barr. Efiok Cobham, former Governorship Aspirant, Sir Arthur Jarvis Archibong, House of Representatives member representating Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency, Barr. Godwin Offiono, former House of Representatives member representing Calabar Municipal/Odukpani Federal Constituency, Hon. Eta Mbora, former House of Reps Aspirant for Akamkpa/Biase Federal Constituency, Barr. Bassey O. Bassey, among others.