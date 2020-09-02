COVID-19 triggers unprecedented demand for digital Tech, says NITDA

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Director-General, National Information Technology Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi says the COVID – 19 pandemic has triggered an unprecedented demand for digital technology solutions.

According to him, the new normal has also brought with it, new opportunities and possibilities to unlock digitalization.

For him, this is the time Africa needs to step up in its drive towards digitization by developing and leveraging on new innovations and technology solutions that will drive the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the continent.

He said these at a recent ICT event themed “Africa’s Post-Pandemic High Tech World.”

Represented at the event by the Director, IT Infrastructure Solutions, Dr Usman Gambo, Abdullahi, described African Continent as centre of development and domestication of digital innovation for the new normal.

He said for Nigeria, NITDA is doing everything to leverage on this opportunity because at this time, the importance of a digital enabled economy cannot be overemphasized.

He revealed that already, the Data Protection efforts of the agency, has created over 2,860 new job roles.

He said: “We have done so much more in the areas of developmental regulations, digital literacy, job creation, deployment of ICT infrastructure, IT projects clearance process, implementation of Public Key Infrastructure amongst others.

He also added that the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, has championed the development of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for a Digital Nigeria (NDEPS).

He said strategies of the policy will transform Nigeria into a leading digital economy providing quality life and digital benefits for all.

The Policy is anchored on eight Pillars: Development Regulation; Digital Literacy and Skills; Solid Infrastructure, Digital Services Development and Promotion, Soft Infrastructure, Digital Society and Emerging Technologies; and Indigenous Content Development and Adoption.

Earlier, Abdullahi commended the organizers of the event adding that “the vision of Digital Africa to ignite passion for Africa’s development through the use of ICT aligns appropriately with NITDA’s mandate at which is to develop and regulate Nigeria’s Information Technology (IT) sector by setting up the essential regulatory and governance structures that will stimulate the growth of the IT ecosystem and transit the nation to a digital economy.”

