 Clothing making firm donates 25,400 face masks to DELSU

By Moses Nosike

A 300L student in the Department of Geology, Delta State University, DELSU, Abraka, Delta State, Gabriel Avre, has donated 25,400 units of face masks to the management of the institution for distribution to students when school reopens.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Andy Egwunyenga; Registrar, Mr. Dan Urhibo; Bursar, Mr. Justice Egbare; Dean of Students, Professor Maxwell Iwegbue; Public Relations Officer, Mr. Edward Agbure, and some officials of the university’s Student Union Government (SUG) led by the President, Joshua Oyaide, were on ground to receive the items.

Speaking during a phone conversation, Avre said the gesture was motivated by a desire to complement the government’s effort to curb the spread of the disease.

He said: “I thought of the stress students will go through when they return back to school and be asked by the management to get a face mask before they can enter the campus.

“I am aware that many struggle to even get transportation to get to their lecture halls. Some have personal needs they are struggling with.

“These made me think of how to come up with a means to solve one of the problems of some students— owning a face mask.”

Gabriel Avre, who is the CEO, G & R Clothing, Abraka, urged youths in the university community and beyond to come out to help people at this period of battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: “We cannot keep on relying on the government to provide everything for us. I spent approximately N5.4 million in the printing, transportation and packaging of the facemasks.

“5,000 of the 25,400 facemasks were locally produced in Abraka, while the others were produced in Aba.”

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the university, Mr. Edward Agbure, said the donation by Gabriel was his modest contribution in arresting the pandemic.

He said that the VC has since commended the student for his gesture, adding that he (Egwuyenga) is however not happy at the lackadaisical attitude of some students who are on campus at the moment over their failure to strictly obey the protocols the institution has come up to tackle the spread of the disease.

