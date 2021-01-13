Covid-19: Edo insists on ‘No Face Mask, No Entry’ into govt offices

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Enogholase— BENIN

Edo State government has insisted that it will not allow workers and visitors without face masks into government offices as part of measures to check the spread of the second wave of coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a statement in Benin on Wednesday by the Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa, the government said the collective effort was required to check the spread of the deadly disease.

He said: “Please, remember that the COVID-19 pandemic is still here with us.

“I assure you that the government is doing all within its power to effectively manage the pandemic and ensure the protection of the lives and health of citizens and residents of the state.

“Be reminded that the official ‘No Face Mask, No Entry’ policy of the government is still in force.

“The responsibility of enforcing this policy in public workplaces across the state lies with public servants,” Okungbowa added.

“In view of the vital importance of this policy to government’s overall efforts at stemming the tide of the pandemic, it is imperative that all permanent secretaries and other heads of ministries, departments and agencies of government ensure that compulsory use of face masks is enforced in public buildings across the State.”

He urged workers to not only observe all other relevant safety protocols, including handwashing and social distancing, but also encourage others to do so.

“I am confident that working together, we can win this raging war against the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

