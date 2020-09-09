CJN inaugurates Edo, Ondo election petition tribunals Thursday

Kindly Share This Story:

...to swear in 85 Judges

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Tanko Ibrahim, will tomorrow, inaugurate Governorship Election Petition Tribunals for Edo and Ondo States.

The CJN will swear in 85 judges to adjudicate on petitions that will arise from the impending gubernatorial elections in the two states.

A notice from the Public Relations Officer at the Court of Appeal, Sa’adatu Kachalla, disclosed that the ceremony will take place at the Supreme Court.

Whereas the Edo state governorship election is billed for September 19, the Ondo poll is fixed for October 10.

The notice further indicated that some of the judges will handle cases from by-elections scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

It said the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, would thereafter organise a one-day training for the 85 judges, on Election Petition Tribunal.

The Appeal Court President is empowered by section 1(3) of the Sixth Schedule of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), to appoint election tribunal Judges.

Election tribunals are established pursuant to Section 285 of the Constitution, as amended, and Section 133 of the Electoral Act 2011, as amended.

While Section 133 (3) of the Electoral Act mandates that election petition tribunals shall be constituted not later than 14 days before an election is held, under Section 258 (6) of the Constitution, the tribunal, must deliver its judgment in writing, within 180 days from the date a petition is filed.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: