CIISM inducts Delta AG as fellow, bags competency award

The Delta State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Peter Mrakpor has added another feather to his cap as the Chartered Institute of Information and Strategy Management conferred on him the highest membership status of Fellow of the Institute.

Mr Peter Mrakpor was among other prominent Nigerians who were inducted into the Fellowship membership category of the Institute having satisfied all the professional requirements for the conferment of the prestigious Fellowship award on deserving members.

The Attorney-General was also conferred with the Institute’s 2020 Competency Award in recognition of his professional, administrative, and leadership competence in tandem with the core values of the Information and Strategy Management Institute.

In a statement from the Chambers of the Honourable Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Peter Mrakpor thanked the President and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Institute, Professor Muhammad Shafiu Abdullahi on his induction as Fellow as well as the conferment of the Institute Competency Award on him.

While dedicating the award to God Almighty for the recognition, Mrakpor paid special tribute to the Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for the opportunity given to him to serve that earned him the recognition.

Mrakpor, who was recently shortlisted for elevation to the rank of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria by the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee, is also a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators and recipients of several awards and commendations for his innumerable contributions for the advancement of law and legal practice in Nigeria and as well as his philanthropic gestures and numerous humanitarian services.

The Chartered Institute of Information and Strategy Management is a professional body under the Companies and Allied Matters (CAMA) Act of 1990, authorized to train and issue her membership certificate. The Institute is affiliated to several Universities and other professional bodies nationally and internationally.

The Institute upholds and promotes the values of integrity, professionalism, competency, best practices, accountability, leadership, and discipline as well as equipping members with the right capacity that would enhance them to gain a competitive advantage in information and strategy management.

The plague of award and induction certificate has since been presented to the A-G at the Institute’s head office located at Abuja.

