Breaking: Gbajabiamila meets VP, SGF; hopeful strike will be averted

By Nwafor Sunday

Hours after meeting with labour in Abuja, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Sunday evening met with Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

After a successful meeting, Gbajabiamila said he is hopeful tomorrow’s strike will be averted.

Disclosing this via his twitter handle, Gbaja said: “After my meeting with Labour I met with the VP and SGF. We had fruitful discussions and I am hopeful tomorrow’s strike will be averted.”

Recall that Labour had insisted on going on strike as a way of protesting the increase in electricity tariff and hike in fuel price.

In todays meeting with Gbajabiamila, the President of NLC, Ayuba Wabba, said that the increase in electricity tariff and hike in fuel price had eroded the purchasing power of Nigerian workers. He said the initial plan was that there would not be an increase in electricity tariff until meters were provided for Nigerians.

Wabba commended the speaker for the intervention, adding that he had consistently represented the interest of Nigerians.

The NLC president said there was a valid court judgment nullifying the electricity tariff, adding that the judgment of the National Industrial Court asking NLC to stop its planned strike could not be sustained.

Wabba insisted that the NLC would go ahead with the strike if its demands were not met by the Federal Government before the expiration of the ultimatum.

