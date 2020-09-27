Benue releases N1.5bn for RAAMP project

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The Benue State Commissioner for Agricultural and Natural Resources, Dr Timothy Ijir weekend disclosed that the state government had approved the release of N1.5 billion as counterpart funds for the take-off of the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project, RAAMP, in the state.

He said already the sum of N250million had been made available ahead of securing a befitting office, acquisition of vehicles and other essential materials for the smooth take-off of the programme.

The Commissioner who made this known in Makurdi said everything had been out in place to ensure that the project positively impacted the lives of rural dwellers in the state.

“We have also done the selection of the roads to be constructed through an engineering consultant and also done the environmental studies.

“We have hired the project coordinator; accountant; infrastructural engineers and other necessary management staff for the project.

“What is left is for Benue state government to award a contract for the design of the marked rural roads for construction as soon as our funding partners are ready,” Dr Ijir said.

The commissioner attributed the delay in the full take-off of RAAMP project in the state to hiccups by those he referred to as ‘our funding partners’.

He maintained that Governor Samuel Ortom led administration had recorded huge achievements in the agricultural sector. He cited among others the distribution of 50 units of tractors sold to the farmer at 60 per cent subsidy which he said had aided agricultural production in the state.

“Plans are at an advanced stage to expand on the tractor programme and efforts are on for the acquisition of 60 more units which will arrive the state within the year,” he added.

