Breaking News
Translate

BBNaija 2020: Nengi reveals she really likes Laycon

On 10:12 amIn Entertainmentby
Kindly Share This Story:

BBNaija 2020: Nengi reveals she really likes Laycon

Evicted Big Brother Naija season 5 Housemate, Nengi has revealed that she likes Lacycon who emerged as the winner of the Show.

Nengi during an interview with Ebuka Obiuchendu was asked how she and Laycon became close pals to an extent of becoming dance buddies.

He also asked her what her attraction towards Laycon was that gave him the access to always rock her during the jacuzzi and Saturday night parties.

In her response, Nengi said she felt comfortable with her relationship with Laycon and the way they always rocked each other because he danced the same way she loves to dance.

“I just like Laycon kind of person, I just like the fact that when we go to the party he can dance with me.

READ ALSO: I saw my eviction coming ― Nengi

“I feel like he dances the kind of dance I like to dance.

“I don’t know if it makes sense but I feel like I enjoy dancing with him.

“I also feel like he is a really caring person and I like him, like I really like him,” she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!