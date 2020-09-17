Ban on election riggers: Wike urges US, UK to name indicted persons

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT— GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, has urged the United States, US, and United Kingdom, UK, to name the Nigerians both nations have slammed with travel ban for promoting the rigging of elections in Nigeria.

Governor Wike said this, Thursday, in Port Harcourt, while commenting on Edo State governorship election, noting that publishing names of the indicted politicians would positively change negativities in the nation’s electoral process.

Wike, who is also Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National Campaign Council for the Edo election, also urged President Muhammadu Buhari and all stakeholders to ensure that Saturday’s election instills public confidence in Nigeria’s electoral process.

He alleged that “the agenda of All Progressives Congress, APC, is to win at all cost for us to go to the tribunal. That is why Edo people must be vigilant. I must commend the United States and the United Kingdom for the visa ban placed on election riggers in the country.

“They should go ahead and publish their names so that a lot of things will change in our electoral process. Election rigging is worse than armed robbery. So whatever sanctions that can be imposed will be highly welcomed by the PDP.”

He then appealed to “everyone that loves this country ensure that the September 19 election is credible, free and fair. The Police and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, should show Nigerians that they can support credible elections.

“INEC should ensure result sheets are not in the hands of individuals. Security agencies should not whisk away collation officers and later bring them back with cooked results.

“Complete manipulation of the electoral process causes violence. No politician will cause violence if the Police and INEC do not compromise.”

