APC most likely to zone Presidential position to S/East in 2023 – VON D-G

The Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, says that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will most likely zone the presidential position of the party to the South-East zone in 2023.

Okechukwu disclosed this at the APC expanded caucus meeting at the party’s secretariat in Enugu, ahead of the Isi-Uzo State Constituency bye-election fixed for Oct. 31.

He noted that the zoning of the presidential position was to enshrine equity, justice and good conscience which the party was known for.

The VON D-G noted that an Igbo President would bring his entrepreneurial spirit to transform the country’s economy.

Okechukwu, however, commended the state’s party chairman for his efforts in uniting the party and bringing back aggrieved members like the pioneer chairman, Chief Adolphus Ude and pioneer women leader, Mrs Queen Nwankwo, amongst others.

He said that APC had only one executive committee in the state led by Dr Ben Nwoye and enjoined members to work to consolidate the new found peace and unity.

“At home I want you to embrace the agricultural project of the Federal Government as part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s agro-revolution.

“The Federal Government will provide the necessary incentives like seedlings, fertiliser, tractors as well as agro-processing centres,’’ he said.

Addressing the meeting, the State Chairman of the party, Nwoye said that for the first time the party was poised to produce the state constituency member from Isi-Uzo Local Government Area.

He called on all party Faithful and stakeholders to use the upcoming bye-election to demonstrate their support for the party.

“People hoping to grab political position in 2023 are dreamers. We have to first take over Isi-Uzo LGA as a demonstration of our readiness to take over Enugu state in 2023. So every hand must be on deck to achieve this.

“There is a difference between political associations and political party. Political associations are noise makers, but political party are those who participate and support candidates in elections,’’ he said.

The Immediate former National Vice Chairman of APC South East, Chief Emma Eneukwu, expressed happiness for the peace initiatives of Nwoye, which he said saw to the reconciliation of aggrieved party members.

Eneukwu also urged for unity of purpose to make the party win the upcoming state constituency bye-election and other elections in 2023.

Highlights of the meeting was a vote of confidence passed on the state chairman, Nwoye, and members of the state working committee, as well as resolves to participate effectively in the bye-election for Isi-Uzo.

The meeting was attended by party leaders in all the 260 wards of the state. (INEC)

vanguardngr.com

