4 suspected ‘Yahoo Boys’ die in their sleep in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

Two others unconscious

Perez Brisibe – Abraka

Four male indigenes of the Delta State University community of Abraka in Ethiope East local government area of the state were Thursday morning confirmed dead while two others who were unconscious, are currently receiving medical attention at the hospital.

Though details of what led to the death of the victims were still sketchy at the time of this report, it was gathered that the victims were all among the seven persons that slept in a room at the Sunrise Hostel located along Ogboru street.

While efforts to speak with the state police public relations officer, Onome Onowakpoyeya were fruitless, a source at the Abraka police station confirmed the incident when stressing that the remains of the victims have been deposited in the morgue.

The source who spoke on condition of anonymity hinted that an alarm was raised of the incident by the seventh occupant of the room adding that two of the victims are siblings of the same mother with the third victim being their cousin.

The source said: “All seven boys with unknown source of livelihood, stay in the apartment. It was the seventh occupant who raised the alarm in the early hours of today (Thursday) after he claimed to have discovered that some of his roommates were unconscious as he too was feeling uncomfortable.

“They were immediately rushed to the General Hospital, Abraka where the four were confirmed dead while the unconscious two were subsequently referred to the Government/Baptist hospital, Eku for treatment.

“Investigations into unravelling what led to the incident is currently ongoing and pending when investigations are concluded, we can’t tell what actually led to the death of the victims.

“However, the seventh victim has been interrogated by the police and is helping us with investigations into the circumstances surrounding the ugly incident.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: