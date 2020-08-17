Youths urge FCT Minister to scale up revenue generation, attract investors

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Youths under the auspices of Nigerian Youth Organisation, NYO, Federal Capital Territory, FCT, on Monday, urged the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Musa Muhammad Bello, to scale up revenue generation and also attract investors to the Territory.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chairman, NYO, FCT Chapter, Comrade Israel Opaluwa, where they alleged that the Bello-led administration has landed the FCT into a “tightening trap of low revenue leading to poor services and thereby making it difficult to generate revenue.”

The statement also alleged shortfall of revenue generation experienced by the Administration base on the fact that the All Progressives Congress, APC, believes and came on board second term to complete its mantra of Change with ‘Next Level’ to ensure the difference in governance.

The statement reads in part, “We have been keen followers of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and its area councils. The shortfall of revenue generation currently rocking the FCT led Administration, demands serious attention since the All Progressives Congress (APC) is believed to have come with a complete mantra of change and Next Level that Nigerians yearn for the past years.

“Therefore, we are advising that the FCT minister should adhere to the earlier advise by the Coalition of FCT youths that stated clearly that investors should be allowed to come in to bring succour to the economy of the FCT because of the effects the COVID-19 pandemic, even as the FCTA has spent a lot in the distribution of palliative to cushion the effects of the pandemic.

“We are also aware that the Abuja Geographical Information System (AGIS) generates over N4 billion in one month, but now it could not even generate up to N300 million in three months.

“Investors should be allowed to come in because they simply know how to revive the economy.

The statement also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene to assist the Administration with funds to attend to issues of development in the FCT.

“On this note, we are calling on President Buhari to use his good office to wade into FCT Administration, in order to save the resident from both economy and other unforeseen crises”, it added.

The statement also called for improved security in the FCT, hence the Bello-led administration should do more to secure residents.

Vanguard

