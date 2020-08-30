Yoruba Council dissolves interim exco, sets up another

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

Yoruba World Council (YWC), has dissolved a 16-member Interim Executive Committee with immediate effect.

It set up a four-member committee and gave it the same responsibility.

The association which staged rallies in states of the South West in support of the governors when they launched the Western Nigeria Security Network took the decision at the end of its meeting held in Ibadan, at the weekend.

Though Professor ‘Banji Akintoye dismissed claims that the group was fractionalized, the group said, in a communique that the Interim Executive Committee, consisting of 16-member secretaries and directors, stand dissolved immediately and that a 4-man Support Committee, to work with the President General and Leader, pending when a convention would be held to elect substantive officers, be set up immediately”.

The communique which was signed by Princess Tanimowo Okusaga, read, “Neither is YWC in any crisis and it is functioning smoothly and has great confidence in its leader, Professor ‘Banji Akintoye”.

“We are also grateful to all our leaders, officers and youths who have worked assiduously with the Leader and President General to keep the organisation strong and achievement-oriented.”

“We give gratitude to God for phenomenal achievements in one year motivating the Yoruba people all over Nigeria to defend their homeland”.

Parts of the achievements, it stated, include the “Yoruba youth development and empowerment; Yoruba Language revival and development; interaction and engagement with a very vocal and active Yoruba Diaspora; expansion into every state and local government area where Yoruba people are domiciled in Nigeria”

It stressed that it had attracted a large number of highly-skilled, resourceful and influential persons at home and abroad.

Others in attendance at the meeting were Nureni Ajijola Anabi, leader of Soludero Hunters Association, Kunle Adesokan, Muda Dapo Ogunsola, Chief Aduranigba, Chief Imam Yoruba of Ilorin and Iyanda Wasiu Abiodun, Paul Bankole, Princess Oyeronke Akinlolu, Otunba F. W. Olukoya, amongst others.

