PDP shakes up S-South, dissolves Akwa Ibom exco

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dissolved the Akwa Ibom State Executive Committee and approved caretaker committees to run the affairs of both its Akwa Ibom and Cross River state chapters, in a major shake-up of the party’s structures in the South-South.

The development was announced in a statement on Tuesday night, signed by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, on behalf of the National Working Committee (NWC).

He said the decisions were taken pursuant to the powers conferred on the NWC under the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has at its meeting today, Tuesday, September 30th, 2025, pursuant to its powers under the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) approved the dissolution of the Akwa State Executive of the Party,” Ologunagba said.

In Akwa Ibom, the NWC approved a 31-member caretaker committee to oversee the party’s affairs for a period not exceeding three months, or until new elections are held.

The committee is chaired by Igwat Umoren, with Harrison Ekpo as deputy chairman and Borono Bassey as secretary. Other key officers include Bar. Ewa Okpo as publicity secretary, Emman Mbong as organizing secretary, Hon. Aniekan Asuquo as youth leader, Mary Silvia Abara as woman leader, and Barr. Enoch Enoch as legal adviser.

For Cross River, the NWC said the decision followed the expiration of the four-year tenure of the state executive.

An 18-member caretaker committee, led by Rt. Hon. Bassey Eko Ewa as chairman and Dr. Bassey Joseph Adim as secretary, will assume control of the chapter from October 1, 2025, for a similar three-month period.

“The Caretaker Committee is to manage the affairs of the Party in Cross River State from Wednesday, October 1st, 2025 for a period not exceeding 3 months, or until such a time a new State Executive Committee will be elected in the State,” Ologunagba said.

The PDP urged stakeholders in both states to rally behind the new committees and avoid divisions that could weaken the party.

“The NWC charges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party in Cross River State to remain united and continue to work together for the progress of the Party,” it added.

A similar call was made regarding Akwa Ibom: “The NWC calls on all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party in Akwa Ibom State to remain united and continue to work together for the progress of the Party.”