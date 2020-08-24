Wood speaks at Alexis’ first virtual exhibition

Kindly Share This Story:

By Japhet Davidson

After what seems to be a very long forced holiday caused by the dreaded Covid-19, art lovers and collectors who have been starved for months will have another feel and taste of new works courtesy of Alexis Galleries, one of the leading art galleries in Nigeria, as they open their exhibition hall to its first virtual group exhibition tagged Knock on Wood 11.

Knock on Wood 11 which is coming on the heels of its first successful is supposed to be the outcome of a residency by Alexis that did not hold due to the dreaded Coronavirus and will feature the works of five promising artists, Afeez Adetunji, Chukwuemeka Michael Osisiego, David Taiwo Olatunde, Darlington A. Chukwumezie, and Osaro Luke.

The exhibition will feature 25 works that will showcase how the exhibiting artists had communicated their feelings and emotions through the wood will open virtually on Saturday 12-19 September 2020 at their 282 Akin Olugbade Gallery, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The group exhibition which according to the CEO/curator Patty Chidiac Mastorgiannis is going to be virtual in keeping with the social distancing of the federal government, but there will be room for live viewing of the works by some interested few which will be strictly by registration.

Adding that the link to this effect will be published before the exhibition.

Speaking about the theme, Bimpe Owoyemi, co-curator said that the exhibition is all about the wood.

“In the olden days all we see about wood is the carving and other fetish things, but here the artists have not only defiled the common technic of carving, but had diversified the styles, technic, function, and societal appreciation or better put it the contemporary use of wood, as they have transformed, reformed, engraved motifs and even added colours on wood in special ways.”

Some of the works to be exhibited are, Controversial armour and Swim in your own direction by Olatunji David, You may kiss the bride by Luke Osaro, On your own, Mother Nature, The visitation and Concubine by Chukwuemeka Osisiego, Life on top of the water by Darlington, Asiko by Afeez Adetunji and many others.

READ ALSO: Catholic Bishop appeals for peace in Southern Kaduna

Speaking about their works, Olatunji David, whose work is a fusion of African art with contemporary art said, “I try to fuse the two to bring out something new.” Also, a look at Darlighton’s works reveals superb woodworks engraved with a particular pattern that is inspired by the environment and specific stories about people.

As the theme connotes the entire exhibition is about wood and a critical look at the works actually shows the various ways the artists have interpreted wood in their own ways. One of the striking work is Controversial armour that depicts the current mask-wearing by people against COVID, the work shows the different ways people wear it, while some believe that it is real others do not see it that way.

The group exhibition of wood is sponsored by Pepsi, Tiger, Indomie, Mikano, Cobranet, Delta Airlines, and other art-loving organisation

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: