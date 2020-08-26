We will support LADOL to bear more fruits —NPA

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godwin Oritse

NIGERIAN Ports Authority, NPA, has reiterated its commitment to support Lagos Deep Offshore Logistic Base, LADOL, in its maritime, health, agriculture and logistics operations in the country. Executive Director Marine and Operations, Hon. Onari Brown, stated this during his familiarisation tour to the LADOL Zone in the company of Port Manager of Lagos Port Complex, LPC, Apapa, Mrs. Olotu, saying he is impressed with the infrastructure development in LADOL.

While noting that the company’s heavy lift capacity makes it a destination of choice, he said: “I am really impressed with what I have seen today, and I think we will be more supportive. Now that I have seen, I think we will engage more, we will talk more.”

Commenting on LADOL’s agriculture initiative, Brown said: “I am so impressed because in every country, the major thing that can cause the highest crisis is food insufficiency. In this time of COVID-19, Nigerians have come to realise that we cannot rely on crude oil and we need to grow our maritime sector.

“Throughout the period of the COVID-19, across the world, when they said airports were closing down, etc, no country thought about shutting down their seaports. The ports were all operating and that was what sustained the fight against COVID-19.”

Commenting on LADOL’s corporate social responsibility, CSR, the Managing Director of LADOL, Dr. Amy Jadesimi, said since inception, the company has engaged with local communities to create an understanding and work with them on the basis of merit.

“What that means is that you get the job if you are qualified for the job. But a lot of Nigerians have not had the experience for the specialised jobs we do. So, we are not looking for somebody who necessarily has 10 years’ experience in a field. We are looking for young people who are hardworking, honest, and ready to jump in with both feet. With that mantra, many of our staff have been with us for over a decade and many of them come from the local community. LADOL provides a lot of employment and training. I also want to thank all the staff and management of LADOL who worked so hard and came together as a strong team which continues to see us through the COVID-19 pandemic. I have to say across Nigeria, we saw many examples of how this crisis has brought Nigerians together and renewed our focus for self-sufficiency”.

Kindly Share This Story: