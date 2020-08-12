[UPDATED] DSS releases Mailafia

Jos—Former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, who was invited by the Department of State Services, DSS, for questioning over some allegations he made on the security situation in the country, has been released after hours of grilling.

Dr. Mailafia, on Wednesday, honoured the invitation of DSS over his comment that government is culpable for the ongoing killing in Southern Kaduna, alleging that a serving governor in one of the states in the North is a Commander of Boko Haram.

He arrived at the Jos, Plateau State Command of the DSS at exactly 12:45p.m., along with his wife, Margaret; a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Pius Akubo; Plateau State Chairman of Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, Bawa; Rev. Gideon Para-Mallam, among others.

Members of various socio-cultural organisations from the Middle Belt, carrying placards demanding his immediate and unconditional release, were also at the entrance of the DSS office.

He was there from the time he reported until about 7p.m., when he was released unconditionally.

Speaking shortly after his release, Dr. Mailafia said he was treated with respect and decorum during the period of interrogation.

He noted that all the killings in Southern Kaduna and other states in the country must stop with immediate effect.

According to Mailafia, every Nigerian child, from Daura, Katsina, Manchok to Zaria and other places are his children.

He added that he was not talking politics, that the struggle for emancipation was his concern, stressing that he is not afraid of to die for the sake of the people.

He pointed out that it is the duty of government to protect lives and properties of citizens and commended his well-wishers and supporters, urging them not to give up on one Nigeria.

His wife, Margaret, appreciated all who stood by them, saying her husband is “a good man who stands with the people.”

