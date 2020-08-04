Top Animation Channel, DreamWorks, launches on StarTimes

Kindly Share This Story:

Affordable pay-TV platform StarTimes and NBCUniversal International Networks (NBCUIN) have announced the launch of DreamWorks, a 24-hour channel dedicated to kids and family entertainment exclusive to StarTimes.

DreamWorks joins other kids’ favourites like Toonami, Cbeebies, Nickelodeon, ST Kids and Jimjam, among others showing at the most affordable and flexible subscription rates in pay-TV market, and making StarTimes the heart of entertainment for children.

The DreamWorks channel, available from 3 August, brings the best in animated TV series to viewers.

DreamWorks offers quality animation and storytelling, taking viewers on fantastical adventures as they come face to face with more dragons than anyone has ever imagined in Dragons: Race To The Edge; whilst over in Madagascar, the party continues with the world famous dancing lemur, in All Hail King Julien.

To celebrate DreamWorks channel’s launch in Africa, StarTimes is offering customer the opportunity to test their knowledge of DreamWorks TV shows. Between August 11 and August 15, StarTimes will post three questions on its Facebook page every day. Two lucky winners will be selected on a daily basis and will be rewarded with one week of StarTimes ON VIP access.

READ ALSO:

DreamWorks is available on SUPER bouquet Channel 301 and CLASSIC bouquet, channel 354.

Viewers can join adrenaline-fueled snail, Turbo, and his snail crew in Turbo FAST; and follow the world’s favorite feline hero, Puss, as he protects the hidden city of San Lorenzo in The Adventures Of Puss In Boots.

In Dawn of the Croods, the world’s first family navigate their way through modern-day life. And entertaining families across the country, The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show will see the world’s smartest dog and his boy, Sherman, host their zany late-night comedy program, jam-packed with great musical acts and very special historical guests.

Younger viewers can look forward to a world of giant creatures that are ‘half dinosaur, half construction vehicle in Dinotrux and follow Noddy and his friends as they solve cases in in Toy Land, in Noddy Toyland Detective! Meanwhile, young viewers can get ready to roar with Raa Raa The Noisy Lion, cub and his friends in the Jingly Jangly Jungle.​

Speaking about the upcoming launch, Lee Raftery, Managing Director, NBCUniversal

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: