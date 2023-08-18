StarTimes launches new smart TV Set with inbuilt technology

By Moses Nosike

StarTimes, a leading affordable Pay-TV service provider, has launched a new digital TV set with inbuilt technology that allows users to access StarTimes channels without any external decoder box.

The TV set, named StarTimes Inside Sundial TV, boasts several unique features that make it stand out from other TV sets. It can access over 300 local and international TV channels, including news, sports, movies, music, and more. It comes with a one-month StarTimes subscription.

Speaking on the launch, Dele Ameh, Director of TV Sales, StarTimes Nigeria, said “The TV can connect to both antenna and satellite signals, ensuring clear and stable reception regardless of the location. It has an automatic TV system upgrade function, which means it can update itself with the latest software and features without hassle.

“It is power saving, which means it consumes less electricity and helps users save money on their bills. It also comes with one month of StarTimes subscription-free, which means users can enjoy all the premium channels and services without paying anything extra.

“The StarTimes Inside Sundial TV is affordably priced and comes in 32-inch and 43-inch sizes, offering customers choices at a reasonable cost plus an option to pay in instalments. It is available in StarTimes outlets and authorised dealers nationwide.

The launch of StarTimes Inside Sundial TV in Nigeria follows the successful introduction of the same product in Rwanda, where it received positive feedback from the Rwandan government and the public. On July 28, StarTimes Chairman Pang Xinxing visited President Kagame of Rwanda to discuss further collaboration between StarTimes and Rwanda in advancing digital TV technology.

President Kagame praised the remarkable development and achievements of StarTimes and commended the high-tech products offered by the company. He assured StarTimes of his government’s unwavering support and willingness to bolster the company’s business growth.

“StarTimes is committed to providing its customers with the best digital TV experience in Nigeria and across Africa. With the StarTimes Inside Sundial TV, users can easily and conveniently access StarTimes channels and services on a high-tech TV set with very clear images. StarTimes invites everyone to try out this innovative product and witness the magic of digital TV,” Joshua Wang, CEO StarTimes Nigeria said.