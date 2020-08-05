Taraba allocates 12.6% of reviewed 2020 budget to COVID-19 response

Kindly Share This Story:

…slashes original budget to N176.61B from N215.82B

By Femi Bolaji – Jalingo

The sum of N22,231,687,513 has been allocated by Taraba state government to combat COVID-19 from its budget.

The sum was included in the Taraba state’s reviewed budget of 2020 which currently stands at N176,616,318,475.

The state Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Solomon Elisha, disclosed this Wednesday in Jalingo, the state capital while giving a breakdown of the reviewed budget.

Recall that the state governor, Darius Ishaku, had in January signed N215,823,576,810 for 2020 but had to be trimmed down to N176,616,318,475 due to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, “from the original budget, a total sum of N143,485,248,829 was appropriated for capital development, out of which the sum of N1,160,016,982 was expended as at the first quarter of 2020.

ALSO READ: Taraba group tasks Gov Ishaku on justice for all tribes

“The revised estimate budget brought it down to N104,877,990,493 because the bulk of the revision is done on the capital.

“From the original budget size, the sum of N72,338,327,981 was allocated to recurrent expenditure out of which the sum of N13,876,126,253,31 was expended as at March 31, 2020.

“The budget is slightly reduced by N700,000,000 from non-essential services of the overhead cost because the estimate was conservatively made, bringing the new proposed figure to N71,738,327,981.

“Most of the items there are staff salaries, pension and gratuities which are and have become liabilities or necessary expenditures to the government.

“The COVID-19 response has taken N22,231,687,513 (12.60%) of the total expenditure of the revised budget size.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: