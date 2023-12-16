Taraba budgets N311bn for 2024, dedicates N15.5bn for Green Initiative

Governor Agbu Kefas presents the 2024 budget proposal to the Taraba State Assembly.

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo – Following the resolve of the world over at the just concluded COP28 to pursue more initiatives that will curtail the effect of climate change , Taraba state governor, Agbu Kefas, has proceeded to dedicate N15.5 billion from his 2024 budget to Green Initiative.

He spoke in Jalingo, the state capital when he presented the 2024 Appropriation Bill to the State House of Assembly.

He described the 2024 proposed spending as a blueprint for the progress of the state, and also pegged the total sum at N311,388,525,661.96.

According to him, “line with our commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable development, I am pleased to announce that five percent (5%) of the total 2024 budget has been allocated to a special initiative: The Greening Taraba Project.

“This project is a testament to our dedication to preserving the natural beauty of our state, enhancing our ecological balance, and mitigating the impact of climate change.

“The Greening Taraba Project will focus on initiatives such as afforestation, reforestation, and environmental conservation.

“We recognize that a healthy environment is fundamental to the well-being of our citizens and the overall prosperity of our state.

“By allocating a significant portion of the budget to this initiative, we are making a strategic investment in the long-term sustainability and resilience of Taraba.

“This project will not only contribute to the preservation of our rich biodiversity but will also create employment opportunities, stimulate economic growth, and improve the quality of life for our people.

“It is a holistic approach that aligns with global best practices in environmental stewardship.

“Furthermore, the Greening Taraba Project will involve partnerships with local communities, non-governmental organizations, and other, stakeholders, to ensure that our efforts are collaborative, inclusive, and effective.

“Together, we will work towards building a greener, cleaner, and more sustainable Taraba for generations to come.”

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. John Kizito Bonzena, who also acknowledged the good working relationship between the executive and the legislature in the State, assured of a speedy passage of the budget in order to keep up with the January-December timeframe.