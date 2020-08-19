Sujimoto meets FCT Minister of State, set to partner on housing devt in Abuja

Kindly Share This Story:

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sujimoto Construction, a luxury real estate company, Sijibomi Ogundele have extolled the leadership qualities of the Minister of State of the Federal Capital Territory, Dr. (Mrs.) Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu who he described as being a passionate administrator and an example of quality leadership as she pilots the development of a dynamic and growing capital city with a vision to transform Abuja into the best administrative capital in Africa.

Speaking to the press, Ogundele said “It is true what they say that there is no force equal to a woman determined to make an impact in the lives of her people! I have heard about her strength of character. I finally got to meet this great patriot, a true leader of the people, and I am happy to share in her vision and ready to partner with her ministry for a renewed FCT Abuja.

He made the assertion after working meeting with the Minister of State for FCT, Dr. (Mrs.) Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu during the week in her office in Abuja.

He stated further, “meeting with dedicated and hardworking professionals like Dr. Ramatu only incentivizes the resolve of a wholly Nigerian luxury real estate and infrastructure investor like ours. She epitomizes grace, vision and a ‘can do’ commitment that the country needs at about now.

“We spoke about numerous projects and subjects, from real-estate to the realities and difficulties facing our great nation; her passion for gender equality, empowerment, and her vision to turn Abuja into a small Dubai. Certainly, we will not be known as the capital of mass housing, when we can transform Abuja into the luxury capital of Africa’’ He said.

Speaking further on his expectations, he noted that he had explained to the minister about the vision of Sujimoto group as a company, and why they have answered the call of the people to bring the Sujimoto stamp of quality to the center of Abuja.

“A meeting of 15 minutes lasted 3 hours because of the synergy in our thinking and vision. Hajiya is a no respecter of mediocrity, you can glimpse this in her personality, and in the incredible projects, she has embarked upon. From the floating Luxury Tourist attraction Water Park of Jabi to the Abuja Diamond City – a vision that’s meant to merge luxury and class into one space.

“The vision is one for a new city within a city that will become the industrial hub where from Automobile to Information technology, every forward-thinking Entrepreneur will make this new city their first choice. I still remember her exact words: “Suji if this must be done, it must be done NOW!”

“What I see in her Excellency – especially in her DO-IT-NOW spirit, and her never-say-never attitude, tells us that this country still has a future. Either you are a man or woman, young or old, Hausa, Igbo or Yoruba, the only thing that separates leaders from others, winners from losers, is their dedication and perseverance in bringing true change into anything they do”.

Ogundele, whose company has overseen the development of a number of the world-renowned and award-winning portfolio of luxury real estate and properties in highbrow Banana Island, Lagos and other cities in the country, says the Federal Capital Territory Abuja might have given Sujimoto the green light to contribute to infrastructure development in Nigeria’s fast-developing federal capital city.

“The Sujimoto brand is well acquainted with luxury and would be glad to take on the challenge of working with the brilliant team at the Federal Capital Territory to promote the beauty of Nigeria’s administrative host.

“The Leonardo that we are presently developing at the Banana Island in Lagos has redefined luxury already and as it is our custom we intend to take the challenge of pushing our standards further. In our proposed incursion into the FCT, with the level of support already thrown at us, I believe a new episode of luxury is about to grace the cityscape.” He said.

Sujimoto is known for high in class luxury real estate assets boasting of some of the best in class accommodation for the very few who seek exclusive and well designed residential properties. Some of the well-known brands are LucreziaBySujimoto, LorenzoBySujimoto, GiulianoBySujimoto, and currently under development the LeonardoBySujimoto, amongst several others.

VANGUARD

