Rivers gov’t sacks two principals for flouting COVID-19 protocol

Rivers locks do Bonny LGA, Onne community, hints on statewide lockdown

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port-Harcourt

The Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku, has directed immediate removal of the principal of Community Secondary School, Elibrada, Mr. S.I. Amadi and the his counterpart in Community Secondary School, Rumuji, C.O. Ekwueme, both in Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

It would be recalled that Senior Secondary School three students had resumed studies on Wednesday in the state based on the directive from the state governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.

But, Ebeku in statement in Port Harcourt by his special assistant on media, Faustina Nwanekwu, directed the removal of the two principals for failing to obey set standard by the government.

The Education Commissioner in the statement directed the State’s Schools Board to appointment the next in rank in the affected schools to take over.

The statement read: “The Commissioner of Education, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku has directed the removal of the principal of Community Secondary School, Elibrada, Mr. S.I. Amadi and the principal of Community Secondary School, Rumuji, C.O. Ekwueme, in Emohua LGA.

“This followed flagrant disobedience to the directives of the state government on the enforcement of all COVID-19 health guidelines in their various schools.

“The Principals of the schools also converted to personal use, hygiene kits distributed by the state government for the cleaning of their various schools.

“The Commissioner also directed that the Schools Board to appoint the next in line in the School as Acting Principal to direct the activities of the school.”

He, however, warned that disobedience to the state government’s directives and sabotage of its efforts in ensuring the safety of students would not be tolerated.

