PDP boasts of reclaiming Ekiti As new exco takes over

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado Ekiti

The New elected State Working Committee(SWC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, on Monday, assumed leadership, boasting that the party was poised to reclaim the state from the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) in the 2022 governorship poll.

Speaking on the factional crisis currently rocking the party over the just concluded congresses, the SWC, led by it Chairman, Hon Bisi Kolawole, promised to reach out to Senator Biodun Olujimi and other aggrieved leaders of her faction to unify the party and reinforce its chances in the coming election.

Addressing hundreds of party supporters who ushered the new executive into the office at the party’s Secretariat at Ajilosun in Ado Ekiti, on Monday, Kolawole vowed that the PDP would end what he called “a reign of terror” being allegedly inflicted on Ekiti by APC in 2022.

Kolawole said the people were already disillusioned with alleged empty promises being made by the APC- led government in the state and are ready to embrace a change.

The former Commissioner, said the party was lucky to have assembled a team of experienced politicians and technocrats as members of the SWC, saying they won’t betray the trust reposed in them by party admirers.

“We know the people of Ekiti are tired of APC government, we shall deliver our people from them in 2022 by the grace of God. Enough is enough( O to ge) for APC. We shall possess our possession and our possession is PDP producing the next governor of Ekiti.

“We appreciate your confidence in us and we shall right all wrongs. Our party shall reclaim Ekiti and occupy Oke Ayoba. We pray that Fayemi will end his tenure hail and hearty, but 2022 will be the end of APC reign in Ekiti.

“Help us thank our leader, former Governor Ayodele Fayose for his support, we pray that he takes us to the promised land. We pray for long life for Fayose.

“This is a correct executive that you have assembled, we are not scavengers. Let me assure you, we are going to be fair and loyal to all members”.

Kolawole said the Ekiti PDP remains solid and indivisible contrary to the insinuation that the party is factionalised as a result of the crisis that had trailed the conduct of the ward, local government, and state congresses.

“We have only one PDP in Ekiti. I heard APC saying that we are factionalised. The ruling party has destroyed itself in Ekiti, go to town, people are hungry. They have been rejected by the Ekiti people.

“Disagreement is not alien to any political setting and at the appropriate time, we will come together and continue to be one”.

Kolawole said his antecedents as an experienced politician with a vast understanding of the dynamics of Ekiti politics will help him in making the appropriate rapprochement to the aggrieved members.

“We are going to reconcile all reconcilable because not everybody will come on board, some people will be adamant. We have started the process. To let you know that we are acceptable, some APC leaders have been congratulating me, because I am friendly across party lines. Misunderstanding is not unusual. With what we are putting together, we will bring those that had gone astray back to our party”.

Kolawole said the party got enmeshed in the present crisis owing to alleged compromise by the immediate past Gboyega Oguntuase-led SWC .

“But the new executive will give APC fire for fire. We have served in government and we know that there is dormancy and lackadaisical attitude in governance. We know what is happening and we will give the APC a run for its money.

“The PDP didn’t have a voice under the last executive, because they compromised, but we won’t compromise like them”.

Vanguard

