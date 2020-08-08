PDP asks Tinubu to leave Edo alone

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Enogholase – Benin

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo has called on the former governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to leave Gov Godwin Obaseki and Edo Politics alone.

Chairman of the PDP state campaign council, Chief Dan Orbih made the call in Benin on Saturday, at a media briefing.

Orbih who said he was reacting to a statement by Tinubu allegedly calling the Edo Governor a dictator, said that the APC leader was obviously not abreast of the political situation as well as the issue surrounding the Edo Assembly crisis.

He noted that the former Lagos State governor style of politics was not attractive to Edo people.

He said in view of this Edo people should be allowed to decide their destiny.

“We call on Tinubu to concentrate on his political ambition because Edo people will not allow anybody to dictate what happens in their state to them”, he said.

