Ondo Decides: Ondo Assembly suspends ZLP member

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

The Ondo State House of Assembly has suspended the only member of the Zenith Labour Party, Hon Leonard Tomide Akinribido over alleged misconduct and use of vulgar words in the hallowed chamber.

Akinrinbido is the deputy minority leader in the Assembly.

Recall that three lawmakers including the deputy speaker lroju Ogundeji were suspended in the botched impeachment of the deputy governor Hon Agboola Ajayi barely a month ago.

Other members suspended alongside the deputy speaker include Hon. Adewale Williams and Hon.Favour Tomomewo.

He was said to have been suspended for “his lack of comportment on the floor of the House and his use of careless words on Social media to bring to disrepute the leader of the Assembly and its members

Akinribido has been ordered to drop official documents in his care and to abstain from the premises of the Assembly complex while on suspension.

Why he was suspended

Vanguard however gathered that the member was said to have sent some stinkers to members of the assembly from the southern senatorial district on the lawmakers WhatsApp platform for being part of those who signed the impeachment of the deputy governor against their conscience.

He said that he was disappointed in them for “stabbing” their brother in the back because of politics.

Akinribido accused the lawmakers that signed the impeachment notice of acting against their conscience and described them as “spineless”.

The suspended lawmaker didn’t spare the speaker, Rt Hon Bamidele Oloyelogun in his vituperation over the impeachment.

He said that the speaker ought to have resigned the speakership position instead of acting against his conscience and decided to dance to the tune of those behind the “illegal impeachment.

Akinribido asked the speaker to suspend him because he wasn’t afraid and ready to join other members suspended last month over the same issue.

Following the complaints by those affected, the chairman House Committee on information, Hon Gbenga Omole removed him from the platform and reported him at the plenary hence his suspension by the Assembly.

However, Vanguard learned that the suspension of the deputy minority leader was part of the plan to deplete the numbers of lawmakers in support of the defected deputy governor and restart the impeachment process.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: