PDP state exco biased, compromised

The governorship candidate of Zenith Labour Party and Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Honourable Agboola Ajayi has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has missed the opportunity to produce the next governor of Ondo State.

This he states in an interview with Vanguard, Ajayi said “I can tell you confidently that PDP has missed it. PDP missed the opportunity to produce the next Governor of Ondo State and it’s good for us.”

He disclosed that “the national leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) assured me of the free, fair, and credible primary election, but the members of the state executive committee were hostile, biased, and unbelievably compromised.

“In the interest of peace and harmony we allowed things to go their way but that shouldn’t deter us from expressing our democratic freedom of association.

“We have to move on. If the result had gone our own way there would have been serious violence and crisis.

“I have always said that my ambition doesn’t worth the blood of anybody. So, I moved on with the people.”

Furthermore, the governorship aspirant told Vanguard that “Now, with the unfolding events we have been vindicated.

“Have you seen any serious political activities at the party since I left? Have you heard anything about the role of opposition being played by the party? I wouldn’t call it betrayal but sabotage.

“The chance of the party to win the next governorship election was obviously sabotaged and compromised. I wish the national leadership can investigate the romance between the state executive committee and the Chief Executive of the state.

“You had promised not to leave the PDP even if you lost the governorship primary, why the sudden change? Blessed is the man who does not walk in the counsel of the wicked or stand in the way of sinners or sit in the seat of mockers.

“I’m a politician and my ultimate goal is to win the election. Ondo PDP seems more interested in raising a candidate every election cycle than winning. I have a dream to lead Ondo State out of its present predicament and that is very pertinent.”

Ajayi concluded by saying it was in the overriding interest of the people that I left.

“I listened to the voice of the people and that is what is paramount.”

Vanguard

